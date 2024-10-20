Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $290.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.81.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $251.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.14. Progressive has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

