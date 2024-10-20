Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.81.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR opened at $251.12 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,383 shares of company stock worth $33,446,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

