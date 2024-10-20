Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

