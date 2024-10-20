Poydras Gaming Finance (CVE:PYD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Poydras Gaming Finance Corp (CVE:PYD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.25. Poydras Gaming Finance shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 3,070 shares changing hands.

Poydras Gaming Finance Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

Poydras Gaming Finance Company Profile

Poydras Gaming Finance Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in slot route operations. The Company is engaged in providing capital and gaming equipment to casino operators and vendors in the United States. It is focused on leasing and distributing slot machines, electronic table games, and casino and bingo equipment and supplies.

