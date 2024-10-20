Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $270.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.34 and a 200-day moving average of $248.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.