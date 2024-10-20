Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $747,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.0% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 162,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

