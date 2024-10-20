Piper Sandler Cuts OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target to $47.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.98.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,512,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,125.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

