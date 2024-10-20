Petix & Botte Co Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Petix & Botte Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 379,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,035,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $268.33. 174,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,558. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

