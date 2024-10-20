Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Position Cut by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. reduced its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

