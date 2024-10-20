Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $715.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $665.00 to $715.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $640.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $606.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.95.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

