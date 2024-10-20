Pachira Investments Inc. Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $288.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

