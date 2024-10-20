Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Position Trimmed by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,369 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

