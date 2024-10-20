Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.40. Organicell Regenerative Medicine shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,755 shares traded.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Stock Down 11.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

