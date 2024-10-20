Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 55.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 91.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $174.69 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $484.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.