Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

OMCL stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.35, a PEG ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after buying an additional 80,312 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 508,789 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,246,000 after purchasing an additional 241,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

