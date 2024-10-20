OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Cap Tops $95,144.86 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $95,144.86 and approximately $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a Web3 ecosystem designed to merge gaming, digital art, and entertainment through blockchain. It offers a zero-gas blockchain and multiple utility platforms for game distribution and NFTs. The OMNIA token powers transactions in this ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

