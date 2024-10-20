OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 29,433 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $76.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

