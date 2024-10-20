OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 27,047 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 907,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $32,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 432,350 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Ally Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,539 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $689,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.