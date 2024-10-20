OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $408.73 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

