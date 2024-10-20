OLD National Bancorp IN Has $15.38 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.54% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Flower City Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 33,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,797,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $111.25.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.