OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.08% of NiSource worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after acquiring an additional 164,532 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $9,686,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 598,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

NiSource stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

