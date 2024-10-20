Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $529.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

