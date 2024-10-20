NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $17.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. NOV has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NOV by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 3,989,095 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after buying an additional 3,946,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

