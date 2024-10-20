Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $530.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $535.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

