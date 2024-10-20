New Perspectives Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New Perspectives Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,075.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 40,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 30.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 415,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 98,003 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $19,322,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,829,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

