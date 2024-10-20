New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MBB stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.