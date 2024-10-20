New Century Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.64.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $516.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.10. The company has a market capitalization of $480.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $518.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

