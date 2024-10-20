New Century Financial Group LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Century Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $696.38 and its 200-day moving average is $654.94. The firm has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.26 and a 12-month high of $766.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

