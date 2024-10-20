New Century Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after buying an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after acquiring an additional 795,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

