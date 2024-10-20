New Century Financial Group LLC Buys 442 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $415.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.