Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 1,596 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

