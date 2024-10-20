Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $8,831,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $193.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.98 and a 200 day moving average of $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.