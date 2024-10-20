Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.94. The company has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

