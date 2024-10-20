Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $415,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,973.46 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $2,103.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,857.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,554.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.