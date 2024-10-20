Nepsis Inc. Invests $18.57 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,565,000. United Therapeutics makes up 4.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.12% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,420. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,830 shares of company stock worth $36,010,158. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UTHR traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $368.43. 243,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $377.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

