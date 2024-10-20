MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $91.00 at Robert W. Baird

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of MSM opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

