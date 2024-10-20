Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $44.99.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.38).

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

