Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.18 and last traded at C$9.18. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.90.

Monadelphous Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1778 per share. This is a positive change from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Monadelphous Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

