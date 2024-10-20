Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,003 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $763.89 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $766.28. The stock has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $696.38 and a 200 day moving average of $654.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.