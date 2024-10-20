Mizuho Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $325.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.64.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $299.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.09. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $308.63.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,736,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,145,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 160,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

