Mina Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $668.38 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,192,843,689 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,493,160 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,192,627,055.8400393 with 1,171,097,871.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57439715 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $21,278,698.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

