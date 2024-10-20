Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 1446534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.11. The company has a market capitalization of £496.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

