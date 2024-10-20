Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,217 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VYM opened at $131.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $131.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.87. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

