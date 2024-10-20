Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $268,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,007.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $1,032.00. The company has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $915.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $837.50.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,116. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

