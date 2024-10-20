McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 862 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.33. The stock had a trading volume of 78,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,123. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.47 and its 200-day moving average is $271.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.