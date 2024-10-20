McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,123 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $603.56. 304,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,651. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $610.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

