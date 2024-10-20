McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,443 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.43. 808,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,962. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $131.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

