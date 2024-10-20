McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 197 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,899. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

