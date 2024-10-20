McBroom & Associates LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.1% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day moving average is $358.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

