MBX Biosciences, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on October 23rd (NYSE:MBX)

MBX Biosciences’ (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 23rd. MBX Biosciences had issued 10,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $163,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:MBX opened at $24.07 on Friday. MBX Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 625,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward T. Mathers bought 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,776. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

